BRIEF-Recro Pharma reports Q3 revenue $17.1 million
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Recro Pharma reports Q3 revenue $17.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro Pharma reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.7 million

* Recro Pharma Inc - ‍Raising its guidance for 2017 revenue from a range of $60-$63 million to $65 million​

* Recro Pharma Inc qtrly ‍revenues were $17.1 million versus $17.0 million​

* Recro Pharma Inc - ‍As of September 30, 2017, Recro had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $41.3 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

