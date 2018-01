Jan 30 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc:

* RED HAT TO ACQUIRE COREOS, EXPANDING ITS KUBERNETES AND CONTAINERS LEADERSHIP

* RED HAT INC - DEAL FOR ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF $250 MILLION

* RED HAT INC - DEAL EXPECTED TO HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO'S GUIDANCE FOR ITS FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OR FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEB. 28, 2018