#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 10:23 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Corp focuses on franchise growth through sales of entertainment and hotel ownership interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Red Lion Hotels Corp - Co “‍is encouraged by preliminary indications of interest it is receiving for all of hotels listed for sale​”

* Red Lion Hotels - ‍Based on review of market, co estimates aggregate value of 11 hotels listed for sale is currently between $165 million and $175 million​

* Red Lion Hotels Corp - ‍Determined that it is not necessary to revise 2017 earnings guidance as a result of sale of entertainment business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

