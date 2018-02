Feb 2 (Reuters) - Red Pine Exploration Inc:

* RED PINE EXPLORATION APPOINTS NEW CFO

* RED PINE EXPLORATION INC - ANNOUNCE THAT TARA GILFILLAN, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS RED PINE‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* RED PINE EXPLORATION INC - GILFILLAN REPLACES MARC JOHNSON, WHO SERVED AS COMPANY'S CFO SINCE OCTOBER 2015