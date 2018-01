Jan 22 (Reuters) - Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd :

* ‍CO AND OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC ENTERED INTO PROJECT COLLABORATION AGREEMENT​

* ‍INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF CO IN INVESTMENT PROJECT IS CURRENTLY DETERMINED AT ABOUT RMB790.0 MILLION

* ‍CO & OPPEIN TO JOINTLY INVEST IN LAND OWNED BY OPPEIN IN GUANGZHOU CITY FOR DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION OF SHOPPING MALL​