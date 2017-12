Dec 26 (Reuters) - Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd :

* ‍FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 CO EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE OPERATING INCOME OF ABOUT RMB10.58 BILLION TO RMB10.67 BILLION

* ‍SEES FY NET PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE AFTER DEDUCTION OF NON-RECURRING PROFIT OR LOSS OF ABOUT RMB2.13 BILLION TO RMB2.28 BILLION