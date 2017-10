Oct 5 (Reuters) - Redcentric Plc

* APPOINTMENT OF CEO AND TRADING UPDATE

* ‍ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS JAGUSZ AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WHO WILL COMMENCE ON 16 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍TRADING FOR SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)