Oct 20 (Reuters) - Redcentric Plc:

* REDCENTRIC PLC - ‍CHRISTOPHER JAGUSZ JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY ON 20 OCTOBER 2017.​

* REDCENTRIC PLC - ‍JAGUSZ TAKES UP HIS POSITION ON BOARD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND REPLACES MR FRASER FISHER WHO RETIRED FROM BOARD ON SAME DAY.​