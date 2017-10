Oct 26 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc

* FY ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS (RE-BASED) 49.8 PENCE

* FY ‍EPRA NAV PER SHARE OF 41.4 PENCE VERSUS 40.0​ PENCE YEAR AGO

* FY ‍GROSS RENTAL INCOME INCREASED 3.7% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS (2016: 1.0%)​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 2.75 PENCE IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE​