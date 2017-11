Nov 17 (Reuters) - REDEFINE INTERNATIONAL PLC:

* ‍INCREASED SHAREHOLDING IN INTERNATIONAL HOTEL PROPERTIES LIMITED TO 74.1%​

* ‍ACQUIRED FURTHER 8,498,652 IHL SHARES FROM REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED INCREASING CO'S SHAREHOLDING IN IHL FROM 58.9% TO 74.1%​