Oct 26 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc

* REDEFINE INTERNATIONAL - ‍AGREED TO ACQUIRE FURTHER 5.0 MILLION SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL HOTELS GROUP FROM REDEFINE PROPERTIES IN CONSIDERATION FOR ISSUE OF 12.5 MILLION NEW REDEFINE INTERNATIONAL SHARES​

* ‍TRANSACTION TAKES COMPANY‘S INTEREST IN IHL FROM 17.2 PER CENT TO 26.2 PER CENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)