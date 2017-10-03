BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces positive results from phase 2 study of Bekinda in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:
* Redhill Biopharma announces positive top-line results from phase II study of bekinda® in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - Bekinda®(i) 12 mg phase II study successfully met its primary endpoint
* Redhill Biopharma- intends to pursue phase III studies with bekinda 12 mg, plans to meet with FDA by early 2018
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says bekinda 12 mg was also shown to be safe and well tolerated
* Redhill-After successful first phase 3 study, positive guidance meeting with FDA, co designing confirmatory phase 3 study to support NDA for Bekinda 24
