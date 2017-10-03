FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces positive results from phase 2 study of Bekinda in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces positive results from phase 2 study of Bekinda in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma announces positive top-line results from phase II study of bekinda® in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍Bekinda®(i) 12 mg phase II study successfully met its primary endpoint​

* Redhill Biopharma- intends to pursue phase III studies with bekinda 12 mg, plans to meet with FDA by early 2018

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says ‍bekinda 12 mg was also shown to be safe and well tolerated​

* Redhill-After successful first phase 3 study, positive guidance meeting with FDA, co designing confirmatory phase 3 study to support NDA for Bekinda 24​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍completion of clinical study report expected in Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

