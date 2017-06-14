FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces successful results with Bekinda
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces successful results with Bekinda

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Announces successful phase III top-line results with Bekinda for acute gastroenteritis

* Study successfully met its primary endpoint

* Bekinda 24mg was shown to be effective, safe and well tolerated in patients with acute gastroenteritis and gastritis

* Redhill will continue to analyze guard phase III study top-line data, including secondary endpoints

* Plans to meet with FDA to present data and discuss clinical and regulatory path towards potential marketing approval of bekinda 24mg in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

