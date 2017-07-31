FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Redhill Biopharma announces unanimous positive DSMB recommendation for continuation of phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease​
July 31, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-‍Redhill Biopharma announces unanimous positive DSMB recommendation for continuation of phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease​

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* ‍Redhill Biopharma announces unanimous positive DSMB recommendation for continuation of phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍to date, over 300 of planned 410 subjects, have been randomized in phase III MAP US study​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - completion of recruitment for MAP US study is expected in first half of 2018

* Redhill Biopharma - safety-focused, independent DSMB meeting is expected to be held when 75% of planned 410 subjects complete 26 weeks of study participation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

