FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Redhill biopharma Q3 ‍loss per ordinary share US$0.09
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Redhill biopharma Q3 ‍loss per ordinary share US$0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.5 million

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍decrease quarterly cash burn rate and continued revenue growth are expected in 2018​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍top-line results from first Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease (MAP US study) expected in mid-2018​

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍top-line results from confirmatory Phase III study with Talicia (RHB-105) for treatment of H. Pylori infection, expected in H2/2018​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd qtrly ‍loss per ordinary share us$0.09​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.