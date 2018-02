Feb 22 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 31 PERCENT TO $2.0 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.05

* CASH BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $46.2 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $20 MILLION, COMPARED TO $66.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016