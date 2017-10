Oct 23 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* RedHill Biopharma receives Notice of Allowance for a new U.S. patent covering RHB-104

* RedHill Biopharma - ‍enrollment in phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s Disease to be completed in Nov 2017, top-line results expected in Q3/2018​

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ‍new patent, covering RHB-104 for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), is expected to be valid until 2032, once granted​