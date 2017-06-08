FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redhill Education‍ provides guidance on FY17 financial results
June 8, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Redhill Education‍ provides guidance on FY17 financial results

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Redhill Education Ltd:

* Expects FY2017 second half year financial results to include revenue of approximately $22.2 million, an increase of 42%​

* Expects FY2017 second half year EBITDA of approximately $3.0 million, an increase of 300% against previous corresponding half year

* Expects FY2017 full year financial results to include revenue of about $40.2 million an increase of 42% against previous year

* Expects FY2017 full year financial results to include EBITDA of approximately $3.6 million, an increase of 240% against previous year

* Expected results due to growth of co's core businesses and from its brand and geographic expansion business development investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

