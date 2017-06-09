FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 9, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc-

* Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan

* Says is also announcing certain leadership changes in connection with restructuring

* Redknee Solutions - has entered into a standby purchase agreement with wave systems and esw in connection with launching of an about us$54 million rights offering

* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of rights offering will be used to fund a restructuring of business in furtherance of previously announced strategic plan

* Says plans to reduce headcount worldwide by approximately 500 employees

* Redknee Solutions - expects that majority of net proceeds from rights offering will be used to fund associated employee severance payments

* Says david charron, chief financial officer, will be departing from redknee

* Redknee Solutions - in consideration solely for standby commitment, will issue to wave a subordinate voting share purchase warrant

* Says David Charron will remain in his role as cfo until rights offering is closed

* Says Anin Basu will assume role of CFO on an interim basis

* Says following charron's departure, board will undertake a formal search process for a permanent cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

