Aug 9 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc

* Redknee Solutions reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue was $32.6 million compared to $40.5 million

* Order backlog of $151.2 million at June 30, 2017

* Says incurred restructuring costs of $14.3 million in quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: