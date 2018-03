March 7 (Reuters) - Redline Communications Group Inc :

* REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 31 PERCENT TO $8.3 MILLION

* QTRLY ORDER BACKLOG OF $6.1 MILLION, DOWN 33% OVER Q3 2017

* QTRLY BOOKINGS OF $5.6 MILLION, UP 27% OVER Q4 2016

* BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO