Oct 18 (Reuters) - Redstoneconnect Plc:

* REDSTONECONNECT PLC - FURTHER RE: POSSIBLE OFFER

* RECEIVED A PROPOSAL FROM A P SYSTEMS​

* REDSTONECONNECT - ‍PROPOSAL WAS ALL-SHARE OFFER OF UNLISTED SECURITIES IN A P SYSTEMS, A PRIVATE COMPANY, AT IMPLIED VALUATION PER REDSTONECONNECT ORDINARY SHARE

* REDSTONECONNECT - ‍BOARD BELIEVE PROPOSAL BY A P SYSTEMS TO BE TOTALLY INADEQUATE AND THEREFORE THERE IS NO BASIS UPON WHICH TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS​

* REDSTONECONNECT PLC - ‍HAS INFORMED A P SYSTEMS OF ITS CONCLUSION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)