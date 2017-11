Nov 22 (Reuters) - Reed’s Inc

* Reed‘s, Inc announces appointment of Maxim Group to lead rights offering

* Reed’s Inc - ‍ company intends to raise between $10.5 million and $14.0 million through rights offering and backstop commitment combined​

* Reed’s Inc - ‍ announced a record date for rights offering of December 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: