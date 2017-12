Dec 19 (Reuters) - Reffind Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF UP TO US$2.3 MILLION IN LOYYAL CORP​

* ‍COMPLETION OF DEAL WILL RESULT IN AN EQUITY STAKE IN LOYYAL BETWEEN 12.8 PERCENT - 14.8 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: