BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities

July 25 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:
* Refresco acquires cott's bottling activities
* Cott Corp - deal for usd 1.25 billion
* Cott Corp - financing fully underwritten, refresco expects a share issue of approximately eur 200 million
* Cott Corp - refresco intends to finance acquisition with debt
* Transaction unanimously recommended and supported by refresco's executive board and supervisory board
* Cott Corp - acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive by approximately 5% in first full year of consolidation
* Cott- if deal is terminated due to failure to obtain shareholder approval for required resolution, refresco will owe co termination fee of 1.6%
* Cott Corp - refresco will finance acquisition with debt, for which it has fully underwritten facilities; intends to bring down leverage over time