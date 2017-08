BRIEF-REG-Boise Cascade Company reports 2017 second quarter net income of $22.2 million on sales of $1.14 billion

July 27 (Reuters) - Boise Cascade Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $1.14 billion versus $1.04 billion

* Boise Cascade Co says qtrly wood products sales, including sales to building materials distribution, increased $3.9 million, or 1 percent, to $350.3 million

* Boise Cascade Co - ‍expect FY plywood sales volumes to be below prior year levels as we shift more veneer away from plywood in support of EWP growth​

* Boise Cascade Co - ‍expect 2017 plywood sales volumes to be below prior year levels​

* Boise Cascade Co - expect to continue to experience "modest" demand growth for products we manufacture and distribute in 2017

* Q2 revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boise Cascade Co - ‍expect sequential improvement in EWP net price realizations in second half of 2017​