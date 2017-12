BRIEF-Reg-Dover Corp Dover Announces Plan To Spin Off Wellsite Business Into Public Company

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER ANNOUNCES PLAN TO SPIN OFF WELLSITE BUSINESS INTO INDUSTRY-LEADING PUBLIC COMPANY

* DOVER CORP - EXPECTS WELLSITE SPIN-OFF WILL BE COMPLETED NO LATER THAN Q2 OF 2018

* DOVER CORP - ANTICIPATES SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018 OF $1 BILLION, INCLUDING USE OF CASH FROM WELLSITE DIVIDEND

* DOVER CORP - NAMES SIVASANKARAN SOMASUNDARAM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF WELLSITE BUSINESS

* DOVER CORP - EXPANDS DOVER RIGHTSIZING INITIATIVES, WHICH ARE NOW ESTIMATED TO DELIVER $50 MILLION IN SAVINGS IN 2018

* DOVER - PLANS TO SPIN OFF ITS UPSTREAM ENERGY BUSINESSES WITHIN DOVER ENERGY SEGMENT INTO PUBLICLY-TRADED CO

* DOVER - PLAN TO PURSUE A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF OF WELLSITE CONCLUDES DOVER‘S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW OF WELLSITE ANNOUNCED ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

* DOVER CORP - AS PART OF SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION, WELLSITE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE $700 TO $800 MILLION OF NEW DEBT

* DOVER CORP - PROCEEDS FROM $800 MILLION IN NEW DEBT WILL BE PAID TO DOVER IN FORM OF A DIVIDEND

* DOVER - ANTICIPATES SPIN-OFF WILL BE IN FORM OF DISTRIBUTION OF 100 PERCENT OF STOCK OF WELLSITE, WHICH WILL BE TAX-FREE TO DOVER

* DOVER CORP - EXPECTS CHARGES RELATED TO ITS RIGHTSIZING INITIATIVES AND OTHER COSTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION