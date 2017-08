Aug 1 (Reuters) - MPLX Lp

* REG-MPLX announces binding open season for Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline expansion

* Subsidiary Marathon Pipe Line Llc has commenced a binding open season for Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline

* Binding open season commenced at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 1, 2017, and will conclude at noon CT on Aug. 31, 2017