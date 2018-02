Feb 6 (Reuters) - Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES LAPSE OF AIRCRAFT LEASE

* ‍UNABLE TO COME TO AGREEMENT ON CERTAIN DELIVERY CONDITIONS OF SUBJECT AIRCRAFT; TO CEASE TO PURSUE DELIVERY OF AIRCRAFT

* TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED UNDER LEASING AGREEMENTS BETWEEN CENTURY CITY, PALIBURG AND REGAL​, WOULD NO LONGER PROCEED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: