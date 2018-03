March 1 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* REGENCY CENTERS ANNOUNCES THE REDEMPTION OF NOTES DUE JUNE 2020

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - ‍REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING $150 MILLION 6.0% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JUNE 15, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: