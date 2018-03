Feb 28 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* REGENCY CENTERS PRICES $300 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, REGENCY CENTERS PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION 4.125% NOTES DUE 2028

* REGENCY CENTERS CORP - NOTES ARE DUE MARCH 15, 2028 AND WERE PRICED AT 99.837% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: