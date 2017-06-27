FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Regency Centers prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Regency Centers prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp

* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes

* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced additional $175 million aggregate principal amount of 3.6% notes due 2027

* Regency centers corp - 2027 notes are due february 1, 2027 and were priced at 100.379%

* Regency centers corp - 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at 100.784%

* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of 4.4% notes due 2047

* 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at 100.784% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.