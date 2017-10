BRIEF-Regeneron Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $4.17

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $4.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 eylea u.s. Net product sales approximately 10% growth over 2016

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $250 million - $285 million

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - qtrly ‍total revenues $1,470 million versus $1,213​ million

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - ‍raised estimated full year 2017 eylea u.s. Net sales growth guidance to approximately 10% over 2016​

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc says q2 2017 eylea(®) (aflibercept) injection u.s. Net sales increased 11% to $919 million versus q2 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $3.34

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - in q2, global net sales of praluent were $46 million, compared to $24 million in the second quarter of 2016‍​

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - sees fy ‍sanofi reimbursement of regeneron commercialization-related expenses to be $370 million - $400 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: