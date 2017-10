Sept 20 (Reuters) - Regenxbio Inc:

* Regenxbio announces completion of dosing of first cohort in Phase I clinical trial of RGX-314 gene therapy for wet AMD

* Regenxbio Inc - ‍ plans to share an interim trial update for Phase I clinical trial of RGX-314 by end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: