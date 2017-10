Sept 15 (Reuters) - Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd:

* Hung Yau Lit purchased an aggregate of 2 mln shares of co during period from 12 Sept 2017 to 15 Sept 2017

* After share purchase, chairman & CEO Hung Yau Lit holds about 72.78 percent of co, directly & indirectly

* Shares were purchased at average price of about HK$6.69 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: