BRIEF-Regional Health Properties CEO Allan Rimland to resign

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Regional Health Properties Inc

* Regional Health Properties - ‍on Oct 15, Allan Rimland CEO, CFO of co informed of his decision to resign from all positions he holds with co, units

* Regional Health Properties Inc - ‍on October 18, board appointed Brent Morrison to serve as company’s interim chief executive officer - SEC filing​

* Regional Health Properties Inc - ‍on October 18, board appointed E. Clinton Cain to serve as company's interim chief financial officer​