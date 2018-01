BRIEF-Regions reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.27 From Continuing Operations

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp:

* REGIONS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS OF $1.2 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT OVER THE PRIOR YEAR, AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00, UP 15 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.44 BILLION

* - QUARTER-END NON-GAAP FULLY PHASED-IN PRO-FORMA BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO IS 10.8 PERCENT VERSUS 11.2 PERCENT AT Q3-END

* - QUARTER-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO IS 11.7 PERCENT VERSUS 12.1 PERCENT IN Q3-END

* REGIONS - ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME ON FTE BASIS WAS $930 MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT OVER THE PRIOR QUARTER

* REGIONS FINANCIAL - ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.39 PERCENT, AN INCREASE OF 3 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* REGIONS FINANCIAL SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO INCURRED $29 MILLION TAX-RELATED CHARGE IN QUARTER

* REGIONS FINANCIAL-QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $63 MILLION OR 0.31 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS VERSUS $76 MILLION OR 0.38 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* REGIONS FINANCIAL - COMPARED WITH Q3 2017, QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES REMAINED RELATIVELY STABLE AT $79.5 BILLION