March 8 (Reuters) - Regis Healthcare Ltd:

* UPDATES ON FEDERAL COURT JUDGEMENT ON AGED CARE LEGISLATION

* ‍THERE WILL BE NO IMPACT ON NPAT AND EBITDA FOR FY18​

* POST JUDGEMENT, CO ‍CEASED CHARGING ARC EFFECTIVE MARCH 2; COMMENCED PROCESS TO REFUND ALL RESIDENTS WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY PAID ARC​