FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regis Q1 loss per share $0.49
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 10:22 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Regis Q1 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* Regis reports first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue fell 2.8 percent to $309.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations excluding items including items

* Regis Corp- estimates revenue and adjusted ebitda in current year quarter were negatively impacted by $2.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively by hurricanes​

* First quarter results, both reported and adjusted, were adversely impacted by hurricanes harvey, irma and maria

* Regis Corp- qtrly ‍results include $33.8 million of one-time asset impairments and other non-recurring costs associated with a recent sale

* Regis - ‍recorded an estimated loss on assets held for sale of co’s mall-based salons and uk business of $30.5 million ​

* Regis- qtrly ‍consolidated same-store sales comps 0.4 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.