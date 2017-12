Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ningbo Zhongbai Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS WARNED AND FINED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR DUE TO VIOLATION OF INFORMATION DISCLOSURE

* SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR BARS FORMER CHAIRMAN GONG DONGSHENG FROM ENTERING THE SECURITIES MARKET FOR LIFE DUE TO VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pGY5Xe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)