2 months ago
BRIEF-Regulus says plans to discontinue clinical development of RG-101
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Regulus says plans to discontinue clinical development of RG-101

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus announces pipeline updates and advancements

* Regulus -plans to discontinue clinical development of rg-101 upon completion of one remaining clinical study, which is expected to occur in july 2017

* Regulus therapeutics inc says initiation of phase ii clinical programs for rg-012 for treatment of alport syndrome is on track as planned

* Regulus therapeutics inc says data from renal biopsy study is anticipated by year-end and interim data from hera is anticipated mid-2018

* Regulus -evaluation of clinical data led to identification of a bilirubin transport mechanism as likely cause for cases of hyperbilirubinemia in rg-101 program

* Regulus therapeutics inc says ind for rgls4326 is on track for filing by year end 2017

* Regulus - astrazeneca informed co that it intends to terminate clinical development program for azd4076 for treatment of nash in type 2 diabetes/pre-diabetes

* Regulus -under agreement, astrazeneca's rights with respect to azd4076(rg-125) will revert to regulus when termination becomes effective in twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

