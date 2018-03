March 8 (Reuters) - Reis Inc:

* REIS, INC. TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* REIS INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO BE CONSIDERED MAY INCLUDE A SALE OF COMPANY, A MERGER OR OTHER BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH ANOTHER PARTY

* REIS INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO BE CONSIDERED MAY ALSO INCLUDE CONTINUING WITH CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN, OR OTHER POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES