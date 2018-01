BRIEF-REIT Redux Delivers Demand Letter To Good Times Restaurants

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* DELTA PARTNERS SAYS ON DEC 20, REIT REDUX LP DELIVERED DEMAND LETTER TO GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - SEC FILING‍​

* DELTA PARTNERS - DELTA, REIT DELIVERED LETTER TO GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS WITH CONCERNS OVER ACTIONS TAKEN BY CO SINCE DELIVERY OF NOMINATION LETTER

* DELTA PARTNERS -ON DEC. 22, GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SENT LETTER TO DELTA, REIT WITH PROPOSED TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, INCLUDING NOMINATION LETTER‘S WITHDRAWAL

* DELTA PARTNERS - DELTA,REIT INTENTD TO ADVOCATE FOR REFRANCHISING OF SOME GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS’ LOCATIONS OF BOTH OF CO‘S BRANDS IN COLORADO

* DELTA PARTNERS - PLAN TO CONTINUE TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS OVER BOARD COMPOSITION, MANAGEMENT, OPERATIONS, ASSETS, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* DELTA PARTNERS - MAY RECOMMEND ADDITIONAL ACTIONS BY GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS IN THE FUTURE

* DELTA PARTNERS - DELTA,REIT INTEND TO ADVOCATE FOR FRANCHISING OF BOTH GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS’ BRANDS IN OTHER STATES Source text (bit.ly/2md261h) Further company coverage: