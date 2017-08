June 14 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* ‍REITEN & CO HAS TODAY SOLD ALL ITS 16,087,279 SHARES IN DATA RESPONS, REPRESENTING 32.39% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN DATA RESPONS​

* ‍SHARES WERE SOLD AT A PRICE OF NOK 26.50 PER SHARE​

* SHARES WERE SOLD ‍BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING TO NORWEGIAN AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS​