Feb 21 (Reuters) - Reject Shop Ltd:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 1.1% TO $17.7 MILLION

* HY REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 1.1 PERCENT TO $437.6 MILLION

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND 24 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FULL YEAR FY18 NPAT GUIDANCE $16.5 MILLION - $17.5 MILLION, ABOVE FULL YEAR FY17 NPAT OF $12.3 MLN‍​