Dec 7 (Reuters) - Reko International Group Inc:

* REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP-CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017, WERE $8.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO $10.3 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR