March 1 (Reuters) - Reko International Group Inc:

* REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 31, 2018, WERE $11.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $11.2 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER BASIC SHARE $‍0.07​