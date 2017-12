Dec 14 (Reuters) - Relay Therapeutics:

* RELAY THERAPEUTICS SECURES $63 MILLION IN SERIES B FINANCING

* RELAY THERAPEUTICS - SERIES B FINANCING WAS LED BY BVF PARTNERS, WITH PARTICIPATION FROM NEW INVESTORS GV, CASDIN CAPITAL, ECOR1 CAPITAL & SECTION 32