BRIEF-Relevium signs LOI to acquire nutraceutical brand for $1.35 mln
October 25, 2017 / 12:41 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Relevium signs LOI to acquire nutraceutical brand for $1.35 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Relevium Technologies Inc-

* Relevium signs LOI to acquire nutraceutical brand

* Relevium Technologies Inc - ‍transaction value is currently estimated at US$1.35 million​

* Relevium Technologies Inc - ‍does not anticipate need for outside capital in order to close transaction​

* Relevium Technologies Inc - deal consideration expected to consist solely by issuance of additional equity of co

* Relevium Technologies Inc - ‍does not anticipate that a new control person will be created as a result of proposed transaction​

* Relevium Technologies-once closed, intended that acquired assets will be transferred to co, operations to be integrated into current operations managed by co​

* Relevium Technologies Inc - ‍ transaction should contribute to top line revenue and EBITDA for fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

