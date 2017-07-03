FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 9:02 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Reliance Capital arm makes seed investment in Billionloans

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd

* Says Reliance Capital arm makes seed investment in alternative digital lending start-up – Billionloans

* Says Billionloans to facilitate loans of around INR 20 billion across multiple products and lenders in next three years

* Billionloans plans to initially focus on providing educational loans, housing loans ,personal loans to individuals and business loans to SMEs

* Says Billionloans financial services closed seed funding round of about INR 70 million from Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

